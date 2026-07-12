Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,529 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,137 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.2% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Tesla were worth $243,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. President Capital upped their price target on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $406.87.

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Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $407.76. The company had a trading volume of 33,333,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,504,768. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.82 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.09, a PEG ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.80. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $410.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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