Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN - Free Report) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,964 shares of the company's stock after selling 932,033 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,196,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,488,000 after purchasing an additional 182,982 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,851,234 shares of the company's stock worth $245,844,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,723,000 after purchasing an additional 130,460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,342,000 after purchasing an additional 78,970 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 554,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,908,000 after buying an additional 161,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $212.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research cut Vail Resorts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $151.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN stock opened at $148.17 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.51 and a 52 week high of $166.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.97 by ($0.16). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.38%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.54 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. Vail Resorts's dividend payout ratio is 201.82%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company's signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season‐long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

See Also

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