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Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Centurion Acquisition Corp. $ALF

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Centurion Acquisition logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its Centurion Acquisition stake by 37.5% in the first quarter, selling 150,000 shares and leaving it with 250,000 shares worth about $2.69 million.
  • Several other hedge funds also adjusted positions in ALF, with some adding shares significantly, including TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT and Radcliffe Capital Management.
  • Sentiment on the stock remains weak: Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating, while MarketBeat data shows an average analyst rating of Sell.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in Centurion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALF - Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.70% of Centurion Acquisition worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. L1 Global Manager Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Centurion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $7,189,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Centurion Acquisition by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Centurion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,584,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centurion Acquisition by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 182,794 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 107,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Centurion Acquisition by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 501,086 shares of the company's stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 84,291 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Centurion Acquisition in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centurion Acquisition has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Report on ALF

Centurion Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ALF stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. Centurion Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.

Centurion Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter.

Centurion Acquisition Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alfi, Inc provides Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for the digital out of home (DOOH) smart advertising segment in the United States. It offers Alfi, an artificial intelligence (AI) SaaS platform that transforms DOOH advertising into real-time audience-based marketing, as well as uses AI and computer vision to detect audience demographics, such as age and gender to serve relevant advertising. The company intends to market Alfi to advertisers, and other DOOH and out of home media operators as the first facial detection-based ad technology offering verified impressions and audience measurement based on eyes on screens.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Centurion Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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