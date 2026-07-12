Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $39.52 Million Stock Position in NiSource, Inc $NI

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,932 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 49,358 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.18% of NiSource worth $39,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $118,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,587.48. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $715,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,003.20. This trade represents a 29.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,305,675 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,982,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,868. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95. NiSource, Inc has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.15%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. NiSource's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Evercore set a $52.00 price objective on NiSource in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on NiSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NI

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

Further Reading

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