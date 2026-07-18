Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $858,000 Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF - Free Report) by 84.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,328 shares of the company's stock after selling 74,979 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 66.5% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 835.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 823 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.07 and a 52-week high of $66.80.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.88%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BHF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus raised Brighthouse Financial to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings cut Brighthouse Financial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Brighthouse Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $60.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a U.S.-based life insurance company that specializes in retirement income solutions and annuity products. The firm was established in August 2017 as a spin-off from MetLife, Inc, and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since its separation, Brighthouse Financial has focused on providing products designed to help individuals and families manage retirement income needs, drawing on decades of experience in life insurance and annuity administration inherited from its parent company.

The company's core product offerings include fixed indexed annuities, which allow policyholders to participate in market-linked gains while protecting against downside market risk, and single premium immediate annuities, which provide guaranteed lifetime income.

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