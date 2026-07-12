Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,652 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 117,189 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of Realty Income worth $38,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EFG International AG purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Realty Income Price Performance

O stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.34. 4,597,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,851,800. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.271 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on O. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.75 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $66.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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