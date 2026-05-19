CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report) by 14,801.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,806 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 269,982 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.62% of CommVault Systems worth $35,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 147,410 shares of the software maker's stock worth $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CommVault Systems in the second quarter worth $327,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,486 shares of the software maker's stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 188.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 43.8% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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CommVault Systems Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $105.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.96. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $200.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 0.77.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 5.97%.The firm had revenue of $311.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "hold" rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVLT

Insider Activity at CommVault Systems

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,052 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $805,064.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 332,529 shares in the company, valued at $26,632,247.61. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $172,701.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 62,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,735,396.24. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,165. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

Further Reading

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