Compass Capital Management Inc. Acquires 13,734 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,582 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,780,974 shares of the company's stock worth $6,011,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,327,679 shares of the company's stock worth $1,420,294,000 after purchasing an additional 189,235 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,425,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,558,183 shares of the company's stock worth $699,331,000 after purchasing an additional 891,921 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock worth $622,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Zoetis

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, the Schall Law Firm, DJS Law Group, and others, urged investors to join or lead a class action against Zoetis, keeping litigation risk in focus and potentially weighing on sentiment. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, the Schall Law Firm, DJS Law Group, and others, urged investors to join or lead a class action against Zoetis, keeping litigation risk in focus and potentially weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege Zoetis misled investors about weakening veterinarian adoption and prescription trends, which could raise concerns about the company’s underlying growth outlook and create overhang on the stock. Article Title

The lawsuits allege Zoetis misled investors about weakening veterinarian adoption and prescription trends, which could raise concerns about the company’s underlying growth outlook and create overhang on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm and others reminded shareholders that July 27, 2026 is the lead-plaintiff deadline, but these notices are procedural and do not change Zoetis’ fundamentals by themselves. Article Title

Rosen Law Firm and others reminded shareholders that July 27, 2026 is the lead-plaintiff deadline, but these notices are procedural and do not change Zoetis’ fundamentals by themselves. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America Securities reportedly maintained a “Hold” rating on Zoetis, which suggests Wall Street remains cautious but not overtly bearish. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 3,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,986.24. This trade represents a 13.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. This represents a 7.73% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $81.51 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.47. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $168.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Further Reading

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