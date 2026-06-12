Compass Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Compass Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,290 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 6,113 shares during the quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its position in Boeing by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Boeing Stock Up 5.8%

Boeing stock opened at $221.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.32 and a beta of 1.19. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.77 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35. The stock's fifty day moving average is $222.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. The firm's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $262.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

See Also

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