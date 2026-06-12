Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $14.18 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Compass Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,193 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.8% of Compass Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $14,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 10Elms LLP boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,227.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,161.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,182.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $994.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,015.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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