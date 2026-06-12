Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $57.03 Million Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Compass Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,263 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 4,973 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 3.2% of Compass Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Stryker were worth $57,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,084 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,458 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Get Stryker alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total value of $992,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,170.65. This represents a 95.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,005,282.40. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price objective on Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $395.33.

View Our Latest Report on Stryker

Stryker Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE SYK opened at $305.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.20. The company has a market capitalization of $117.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stryker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stryker wasn't on the list.

While Stryker currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here