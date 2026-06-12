Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $64.05 Million Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Compass Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,622 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 6,519 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 3.6% of Compass Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Visa were worth $64,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invariant Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $56,455,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,343 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 527,530 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $180,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,863 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,884,879 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $984,840,000 after acquiring an additional 60,198 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 28,922 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $403.00 price objective (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $319.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.23 and a 200-day moving average of $324.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.89 and a 12 month high of $374.17.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Trending Headlines about Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visa announced a major partnership with OpenAI to enable secure payments inside ChatGPT, potentially opening a new channel for AI-driven commerce and reinforcing Visa’s role in digital transactions.

Visa announced a major partnership with OpenAI to enable secure payments inside ChatGPT, potentially opening a new channel for AI-driven commerce and reinforcing Visa’s role in digital transactions. Positive Sentiment: Visa is expanding its AI, tokenization, and stablecoin capabilities, which may strengthen its competitive moat and support longer-term payment volume growth.

Visa is expanding its AI, tokenization, and stablecoin capabilities, which may strengthen its competitive moat and support longer-term payment volume growth. Positive Sentiment: Several analyst-style articles highlighted Visa as a stock to watch, citing earnings growth, price strength, and innovation momentum.

Several analyst-style articles highlighted Visa as a stock to watch, citing earnings growth, price strength, and innovation momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Mastercard also unveiled AI-related payment tools and stablecoin initiatives, underscoring rising competition in agentic commerce rather than creating an immediate negative for Visa.

Mastercard also unveiled AI-related payment tools and stablecoin initiatives, underscoring rising competition in agentic commerce rather than creating an immediate negative for Visa. Neutral Sentiment: Visa remains in the spotlight for the recently approved $38 billion swipe-fee settlement, but the latest coverage suggests the legal overhang is becoming more settled rather than newly pressured.

Visa remains in the spotlight for the recently approved $38 billion swipe-fee settlement, but the latest coverage suggests the legal overhang is becoming more settled rather than newly pressured. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat product news, the stock has been trading lower, likely reflecting profit-taking and investor caution about whether these AI initiatives will translate into near-term revenue.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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