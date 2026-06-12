Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $66.22 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Compass Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,283 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 22,167 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 3.7% of Compass Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $66,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 341.7% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.4%

TMO opened at $475.12 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $479.68 and a 200-day moving average of $528.09. The stock has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $608.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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