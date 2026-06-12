Compass Capital Management Inc. Invests $55.69 Million in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 584,068 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $55,691,000. Boston Scientific makes up about 3.1% of Compass Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,249,447 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $13,497,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,064,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,759,657 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $263,133,000 after purchasing an additional 477,680 shares in the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG reiterated a bullish view on Boston Scientific, highlighting a low forward P/E and significant upside potential, which may help support the stock after its sharp year-to-date de-rating. BTIG Remains Bullish On Boston Scientific (BSX); Check Out What It Says About The Stock

BTIG reiterated a bullish view on Boston Scientific, highlighting a low forward P/E and significant upside potential, which may help support the stock after its sharp year-to-date de-rating. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary still shows broad Wall Street support, with several buy ratings and price targets well above the current trading range, suggesting some investors see the selloff as overdone.

Recent analyst commentary still shows broad Wall Street support, with several buy ratings and price targets well above the current trading range, suggesting some investors see the selloff as overdone. Neutral Sentiment: Boston Scientific’s Q1 results beat estimates slightly, with revenue up 11.6% year over year, but the market appears more focused on forward guidance and segment-level growth trends than the last quarter’s results.

Boston Scientific’s Q1 results beat estimates slightly, with revenue up 11.6% year over year, but the market appears more focused on forward guidance and segment-level growth trends than the last quarter’s results. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates only modestly, signaling little change to the core earnings outlook, though the revisions add to the cautious tone around near-term expectations.

Erste Group trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates only modestly, signaling little change to the core earnings outlook, though the revisions add to the cautious tone around near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: The stock has been sliding after a guidance reduction and renewed scrutiny over slower growth in important businesses, including WATCHMAN and ablation technologies, which is weighing on investor confidence. Boston Scientific Stock (BSX) Opinions on Recent Stock Decline

The stock has been sliding after a guidance reduction and renewed scrutiny over slower growth in important businesses, including WATCHMAN and ablation technologies, which is weighing on investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: A recent market update showed BSX declined again in the latest session, reinforcing the bearish momentum that has followed the guidance-related selloff. Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Moves -1.27%: What You Should Know

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David C. Habiger purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus purchased 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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