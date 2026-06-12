Compass Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Compass Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,588 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,132 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for approximately 0.8% of Compass Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in RTX were worth $13,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, completed a $63 million expansion of its Malaysia maintenance, repair and overhaul hub, which should boost RTX’s Asia-Pacific service capacity and cash-flow potential as airline fleets grow. RTX's Collins Aerospace expands Malaysia MRO hub with $63M investment

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, completed a of its Malaysia maintenance, repair and overhaul hub, which should boost RTX’s Asia-Pacific service capacity and cash-flow potential as airline fleets grow. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, signaling slightly better profit expectations even though the stock remains rated Hold.

Erste Group Bank raised its for RTX, signaling slightly better profit expectations even though the stock remains rated Hold. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage around RTX’s aerospace service expansion and the Malaysia MRO buildout reinforces the case that demand for aftermarket maintenance services remains strong. RTX Malaysia MRO Expansion Adds Asia Pacific Cash Flow Potential

Recent coverage around RTX’s aerospace service expansion and the Malaysia MRO buildout reinforces the case that demand for aftermarket maintenance services remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: RTX was listed among the stocks attracting heavy attention on Zacks, but that article did not add new operational or financial news by itself. RTX Corporation (RTX) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

RTX was listed among the stocks attracting heavy attention on Zacks, but that article did not add new operational or financial news by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Several search and technology articles mentioning “RTX” were about Nvidia RTX graphics products, not RTX Corporation, so they are unlikely to affect the stock.

RTX Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $184.15 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $183.23 and its 200 day moving average is $189.03. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, April 10th. Erste Group Bank cut RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Melius Research upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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