Compass Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,108 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Compass Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,160 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 28,108 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Chubb by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Chubb from $372.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $356.00 to $352.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Chubb from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $349.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CB

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $328.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $264.10 and a one year high of $345.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.92 and a 200 day moving average of $318.88.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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