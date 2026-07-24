Compass Rose Asset Management LP Purchases New Position in Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Compass Rose Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 635,000 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $7,163,000. Banco Santander accounts for about 0.5% of Compass Rose Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 2,038,075.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,643,158 shares of the bank's stock valued at $63,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,100,768 shares of the bank's stock worth $42,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,778,086 shares of the bank's stock worth $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,109,418 shares of the bank's stock valued at $658,164,000 after buying an additional 1,719,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 8.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,844,029 shares of the bank's stock valued at $134,605,000 after buying an additional 1,000,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Banco Santander from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Santander reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Banco Santander from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on Banco Santander

Banco Santander Stock Down 3.9%

NYSE SAN opened at $13.21 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $194.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 12.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Banco Santander News

Here are the key news stories impacting Banco Santander this week:

Positive Sentiment: Banco Santander reported second-quarter profit that rose 3% year over year, helped by higher revenue and contributions from TSB, while reaffirming its 2026 targets. Reuters article

Banco Santander reported second-quarter profit that rose 3% year over year, helped by higher revenue and contributions from TSB, while reaffirming its 2026 targets. Positive Sentiment: The bank said first-half underlying profit hit a record level, supported by customer growth, stronger lending volumes, and digital/AI-driven efficiency gains. PYMNTS article

The bank said first-half underlying profit hit a record level, supported by customer growth, stronger lending volumes, and digital/AI-driven efficiency gains. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment was supportive, with UBS initiating or reiterating a Buy rating and Bank of America Securities maintaining a Hold, signaling continued interest in the stock after earnings. UBS note Bank of America note

Analyst sentiment was supportive, with UBS initiating or reiterating a Buy rating and Bank of America Securities maintaining a Hold, signaling continued interest in the stock after earnings. Positive Sentiment: Santander said the TSB acquisition added about four million customers, and it remains confident the Webster deal will close this year, underscoring its growth strategy. Bloomberg article Yahoo Finance article

Santander said the TSB acquisition added about four million customers, and it remains confident the Webster deal will close this year, underscoring its growth strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Santander also said it will not close additional branches before 2028, a move that may support customer retention but could limit near-term cost-cutting flexibility. MSN article

Santander also said it will not close additional branches before 2028, a move that may support customer retention but could limit near-term cost-cutting flexibility. Negative Sentiment: Despite the profit increase, quarterly EPS came in at $0.27 versus the $0.29 consensus, which likely disappointed some investors and may be contributing to the stock’s weakness. MarketBeat earnings report

Despite the profit increase, quarterly EPS came in at $0.27 versus the $0.29 consensus, which likely disappointed some investors and may be contributing to the stock’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: Net profit was also pressured by restructuring charges tied to recent deals, including TSB and Poland, highlighting execution costs from Santander’s expansion strategy. WSJ article

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA NYSE: SAN is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe's largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.

The group's core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.

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