Compound Planning Inc. Sells 13,231 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Compound Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,030 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 13,231 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.'s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,809,225,000 after buying an additional 23,351,183 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,774,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,619,317 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,169,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,779 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,783,821 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,958,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Bank of America by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,172,503 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,594,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Bank of America News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of America from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.77.

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Bank of America Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $61.30 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $435.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 17.56%.The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Bank of America's revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

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