Compound Planning Inc. Sells 22,449 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Compound Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 246,967 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after selling 22,449 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global accounts for about 1.3% of Compound Planning Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Compound Planning Inc. owned about 0.09% of Coinbase Global worth $43,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,400,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $5,970,285,000 after buying an additional 184,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,062 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $1,374,080,000 after acquiring an additional 189,080 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Operations LP increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 4,262,458 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $963,912,000 after acquiring an additional 134,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $656,744,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,928 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $574,832,000 after purchasing an additional 146,388 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 3.0%

NASDAQ COIN opened at $161.16 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.18 and a 52 week high of $405.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $166.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 3.35.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Coinbase Global's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Coinbase Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Wedbush set a $224.00 price objective on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $239.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $324,365.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 6,616 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total value of $1,250,490.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $97,718.17. The trade was a 92.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 30,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,841 over the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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