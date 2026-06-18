Concentric Capital Strategies LP Increases Stake in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Concentric Capital Strategies LP lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 127.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,281 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 51,781 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for approximately 0.9% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Concentric Capital Strategies LP's holdings in AMETEK were worth $18,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in AMETEK by 539.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,070,555 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $219,796,000 after purchasing an additional 903,061 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,082 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2,722.0% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 48,510 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 593,885 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $121,931,000 after purchasing an additional 117,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its holdings in AMETEK by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 315,235 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $64,721,000 after buying an additional 82,654 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $231.06 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $229.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.29. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.43 and a 12-month high of $243.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $971,174.40. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AMETEK from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AME

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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