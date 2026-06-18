Concentric Capital Strategies LP Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Concentric Capital Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 851.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,235 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,267 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,924,523,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $2,005,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock worth $49,740,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,074 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,423,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,571,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,471,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,546,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,981 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $233.44 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $231.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.93. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $149.04 and a 52-week high of $251.71. The company has a market cap of $561.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

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