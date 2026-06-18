Concentric Capital Strategies LP Invests $10.77 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,467 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $10,774,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,231,070 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,511,888,000 after acquiring an additional 307,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,603,368 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,939,561,000 after acquiring an additional 135,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,627,272 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,378,707,000 after acquiring an additional 92,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,352,922,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,534,180 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,104,714,000 after acquiring an additional 376,654 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $389.60 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.75 and a 1-year high of $416.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.03 and a 200-day moving average of $320.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $107.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.82, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 21.18%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.45, for a total value of $69,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,101,149.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 7,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.91, for a total value of $2,789,276.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 32,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,676,417.71. This trade represents a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 179,557 shares of company stock valued at $67,205,642 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $386.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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