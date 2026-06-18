Concentric Capital Strategies LP Invests $13.47 Million in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 112,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,474,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 93,932.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,809,184 shares of the company's stock worth $216,650,000 after buying an additional 1,807,260 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 108,607 shares of the company's stock worth $13,006,000 after buying an additional 47,204 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Abel Hall LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company's stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG International AG bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,832,633. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE JCI opened at $143.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $100.86 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock's 50 day moving average is $141.12 and its 200 day moving average is $131.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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