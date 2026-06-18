Concentric Capital Strategies LP Lowers Stake in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Concentric Capital Strategies LP trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL - Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,318 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 11,143 shares during the quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP's holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 730 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $337.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ecolab from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ecolab from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ecolab from $320.00 to $296.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $323.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ecolab

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Benjamin M. Clark purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.83 per share, for a total transaction of $263,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 1,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,727.89. This represents a 1,204.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michel D. Doukeris purchased 7,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $258.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,148,108. This represents a 1,345.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,508. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $268.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.15 and a 1-year high of $309.27.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Ecolab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-8.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Ecolab's dividend payout ratio is 39.51%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

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