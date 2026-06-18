Concentric Capital Strategies LP Makes New $3.91 Million Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,283 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $3,906,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $2,036,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 95,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,738,836. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 133,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,466. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,635 shares of company stock worth $10,833,855. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $82.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.01. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $87.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.87%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Delta Air Lines's payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.20 to $79.30 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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