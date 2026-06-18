Concentric Capital Strategies LP Purchases New Shares in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,385 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $3,621,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avala Global LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Avala Global LP now owns 1,077,749 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $120,514,000 after buying an additional 307,700 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in United Airlines by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,018 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec boosted its stake in United Airlines by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 104,376 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $11,671,000 after acquiring an additional 56,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 685.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 457,972 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $51,210,000 after purchasing an additional 399,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

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United Airlines Stock Down 2.3%

United Airlines stock opened at $115.83 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.The company had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. United Airlines's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 215,345 shares in the company, valued at $19,421,965.55. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total transaction of $130,157.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 797,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,332,529.74. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 96,381 shares of company stock worth $10,837,575 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research upgraded United Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Airlines from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen raised United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $135.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.59.

Read Our Latest Report on UAL

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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