Concentric Capital Strategies LP Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,562 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,120,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683,998 shares of the company's stock worth $228,552,000 after purchasing an additional 721,430 shares in the last quarter. Archon Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $8,958,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 880,076 shares of the company's stock worth $119,444,000 after buying an additional 301,536 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $2,808,000. Finally, 9823 Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Airbnb from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 target price on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 target price on Airbnb in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $36,705,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,917,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at $404,082,841.05. The trade was a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $1,012,671.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 449,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,177,209.60. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,972,860 shares of company stock worth $267,555,449 over the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $140.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.81 and a 1-year high of $147.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The firm's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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