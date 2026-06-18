Concentric Capital Strategies LP Takes Position in Chewy $CHWY

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 387,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,803,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned approximately 0.09% of Chewy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,920,347 shares of the company's stock worth $658,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,214 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Chewy by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,622,768 shares of the company's stock worth $712,841,000 after buying an additional 13,171,325 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Chewy by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,536,645 shares of the company's stock worth $447,386,000 after buying an additional 8,052,955 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,218,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,558,000 after buying an additional 1,022,694 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chewy by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,660,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,172,000 after buying an additional 1,937,014 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Chewy from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Moffett Nathanson set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHWY

Chewy Price Performance

Chewy stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $43.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.19. Chewy had a return on equity of 60.02% and a net margin of 1.99%.The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Da-Wai Hu sold 8,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $219,289.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 83,306 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $2,132,633.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 874,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,375,961.60. This trade represents a 8.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,675 shares of company stock worth $2,459,955. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc NYSE: CHWY is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

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