Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,427 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 136.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,791 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $12,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEV. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1,907.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,325,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,792 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,175,729 shares of the company's stock valued at $722,956,000 after purchasing an additional 740,339 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 10,288.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 418,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $273,624,000 after purchasing an additional 414,631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 944,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $499,817,000 after purchasing an additional 375,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,213 shares of the company's stock worth $341,038,000 after acquiring an additional 323,481 shares during the period.

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GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $1,148.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $308.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company's fifty day moving average price is $897.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $732.02. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $356.94 and a one year high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,077.35.

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Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

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About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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