Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,386 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 67,346 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,222,590 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,634,932,000 after acquiring an additional 711,619 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,919,098 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $650,827,000 after acquiring an additional 532,267 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,769,215 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $566,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,042 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,433,178 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $396,462,000 after acquiring an additional 703,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,218,376 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $380,785,000 after acquiring an additional 80,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company's stock.

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ONEOK Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $95.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.84.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "hold" rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKE

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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