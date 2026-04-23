Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 3,239 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 140.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,843,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,792,901,000 after acquiring an additional 64,025 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,075,091,000 after acquiring an additional 712,026 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,378,057 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $827,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 1,235,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $741,457,000 after acquiring an additional 92,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $655.11 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $452.88 and a 1 year high of $655.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $603.84 and a 200 day moving average of $611.68.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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