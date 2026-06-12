Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,360 shares of the company's stock after selling 48,130 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for about 1.3% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $29,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Erste Group Bank lowered RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Trading Up 3.8%

NYSE RTX opened at $184.15 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.23 and a 200-day moving average of $189.03. The firm has a market cap of $247.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. RTX's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, completed a $63 million expansion of its Malaysia maintenance, repair and overhaul hub, which should boost RTX’s Asia-Pacific service capacity and cash-flow potential as airline fleets grow. RTX's Collins Aerospace expands Malaysia MRO hub with $63M investment

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, completed a of its Malaysia maintenance, repair and overhaul hub, which should boost RTX’s Asia-Pacific service capacity and cash-flow potential as airline fleets grow. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, signaling slightly better profit expectations even though the stock remains rated Hold.

Erste Group Bank raised its for RTX, signaling slightly better profit expectations even though the stock remains rated Hold. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage around RTX’s aerospace service expansion and the Malaysia MRO buildout reinforces the case that demand for aftermarket maintenance services remains strong. RTX Malaysia MRO Expansion Adds Asia Pacific Cash Flow Potential

Recent coverage around RTX’s aerospace service expansion and the Malaysia MRO buildout reinforces the case that demand for aftermarket maintenance services remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: RTX was listed among the stocks attracting heavy attention on Zacks, but that article did not add new operational or financial news by itself. RTX Corporation (RTX) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

RTX was listed among the stocks attracting heavy attention on Zacks, but that article did not add new operational or financial news by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Several search and technology articles mentioning “RTX” were about Nvidia RTX graphics products, not RTX Corporation, so they are unlikely to affect the stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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