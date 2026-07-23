Conning Inc. Has $9.18 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,072 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 7,087 shares during the period. Conning Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MilWealth Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Phillip Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore increased their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.91.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 144,274 shares of company stock worth $38,716,204 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain upbeat on Amazon’s core growth drivers, especially AWS, with Bank of America reiterating a Buy rating and saying cloud growth could exceed expectations on strong enterprise AI demand. Article Title

Analysts remain upbeat on Amazon’s core growth drivers, especially AWS, with Bank of America reiterating a Buy rating and saying cloud growth could exceed expectations on strong enterprise AI demand. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is also leaning into a strong second quarter for Amazon, with forecasts calling for revenue and operating profit above consensus and expectations that AWS growth is accelerating. Article Title

Wall Street is also leaning into a strong second quarter for Amazon, with forecasts calling for revenue and operating profit above consensus and expectations that AWS growth is accelerating. Positive Sentiment: Amazon Business crossed a $60 billion annualized sales run rate, reinforcing that the company’s higher-margin B2B and enterprise offerings are still expanding. Article Title

Amazon Business crossed a $60 billion annualized sales run rate, reinforcing that the company’s higher-margin B2B and enterprise offerings are still expanding. Positive Sentiment: Several market-commentary pieces highlighted Amazon as a beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending and a potential earnings beat, which is helping support longer-term sentiment. Article Title

Several market-commentary pieces highlighted Amazon as a beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending and a potential earnings beat, which is helping support longer-term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon confirmed layoffs in its artificial general intelligence group as it shifts resources toward customer-facing AI products. The move may improve focus and discipline, but it also underscores ongoing restructuring inside the company’s AI efforts. Article Title

Amazon confirmed layoffs in its artificial general intelligence group as it shifts resources toward customer-facing AI products. The move may improve focus and discipline, but it also underscores ongoing restructuring inside the company’s AI efforts. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon also announced a $400 million plan to rebuild two Florida warehouses, which supports logistics capacity but adds to the company’s already heavy capital-spending burden. Article Title

Amazon also announced a $400 million plan to rebuild two Florida warehouses, which supports logistics capacity but adds to the company’s already heavy capital-spending burden. Neutral Sentiment: AWS struck additional collaboration deals, including with Observe.AI and funding support for Myseum.AI, reinforcing Amazon Web Services’ role as a key AI platform partner. Article Title

AWS struck additional collaboration deals, including with Observe.AI and funding support for Myseum.AI, reinforcing Amazon Web Services’ role as a key AI platform partner. Negative Sentiment: Job cuts in the AGI unit and broader questions about the cost of Amazon’s AI buildout are weighing on sentiment, especially with investors already focused on the company’s massive 2026 capex plans. Article Title

Job cuts in the AGI unit and broader questions about the cost of Amazon’s AI buildout are weighing on sentiment, especially with investors already focused on the company’s massive 2026 capex plans. Negative Sentiment: Shares also appear pressured by a broader rotation out of mega-cap tech and renewed scrutiny on whether heavy AI spending will translate into returns quickly enough. Article Title

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $244.85 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $249.58 and its 200 day moving average is $236.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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