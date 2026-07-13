Conning Inc. Sells 7,402,360 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Conning Inc. decreased its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 99.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,993 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 7,402,360 shares during the period. Conning Inc.'s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 372,324 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 120,781 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,441 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 681,451 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 87,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

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Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.82. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $43.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Ford Motor's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio is presently -38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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