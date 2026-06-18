ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Sold by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,239 shares of the energy producer's stock after selling 724,261 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC's holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $41,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting ConocoPhillips

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $111.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $135.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $135.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 11.39%. ConocoPhillips's quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Capital One Financial decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial set a $128.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Freedom Capital cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 6,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $888,657.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $685,488.70. This trade represents a 56.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $1,001,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,287,678.52. This represents a 23.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 634,715 shares of company stock worth $81,410,816 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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