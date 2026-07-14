Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. $CCSI Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI - Free Report) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,868 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,102 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Consensus Cloud Solutions worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 716,585 shares of the company's stock worth $15,636,000 after buying an additional 321,200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 127,106.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 129,751 shares of the company's stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 129,649 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 239.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,445 shares of the company's stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 120,205 shares during the period. Kent Lake PR LLC increased its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 92.6% in the second quarter. Kent Lake PR LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company's stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 120,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company's stock.

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Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCSI opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company's fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.12. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 5,736.13%. The company had revenue of $88.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.34 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.530 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Consensus Cloud Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Consensus Cloud Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consensus Cloud Solutions has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Consensus Cloud Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elaine Healy sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,658 shares in the company, valued at $947,839.66. This trade represents a 12.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.65% of the company's stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions NASDAQ: CCSI is a provider of cloud consulting and managed services focused on helping organizations accelerate digital transformation. The company specializes in designing, deploying and supporting cloud architectures that leverage leading public and private cloud platforms, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) environments. Its end-to-end approach encompasses strategy, implementation and ongoing optimization to align technology investments with business objectives.

The firm’s core offerings include cloud migration and deployment, application modernization, data analytics and cybersecurity solutions.

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