Constant Guidance Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Constant Guidance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,539 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 2.4% of Constant Guidance Financial LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Constant Guidance Financial LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,727,586,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $23,698,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789,399 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 130,156,362 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $19,837,131,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 822.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,211,258 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $946,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537,580 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 653.0% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,223 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $936,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,137 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 10th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $206.04.

Read Our Latest Report on CVX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

More Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Stock Down 1.2%

Chevron stock opened at $187.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.50. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $146.49 and a 12 month high of $214.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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