Constant Guidance Financial LLC Buys Shares of 4,018 Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Constant Guidance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,018 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $659,000. Dell Technologies comprises about 0.5% of Constant Guidance Financial LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $392.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $469.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $397.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is 20.02%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 59,492 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total value of $26,982,001.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 89,222 shares in the company, valued at $40,465,745.88. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 68,706 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total value of $31,160,919.24. Following the sale, the director owned 67,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,836,184.60. The trade was a 50.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Melius Research set a $565.00 price objective on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $494.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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