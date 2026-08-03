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Construction Partners, Inc. $ROAD Shares Acquired by PVG Asset Management Corp

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Construction Partners logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • PVG Asset Management increased its Construction Partners position by 510.4% in the first quarter, holding 14,614 shares worth approximately $1.76 million. Institutional investors collectively own 94.83% of ROAD.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive but has softened: ROAD carries a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $134.17, while several analysts recently lowered targets or downgraded the stock to “Hold.”
  • Construction Partners reported quarterly revenue of $769.2 million, up 34.6% year over year, and earnings of $0.18 per share, exceeding consensus estimates. The stock opened at $103.35, well below its 12-month high of $151.00.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD - Free Report) by 510.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,614 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Construction Partners accounts for approximately 1.2% of PVG Asset Management Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp's holdings in Construction Partners were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 708,617 shares of the company's stock worth $76,920,000 after purchasing an additional 51,052 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 255,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,786,000 after purchasing an additional 59,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,757 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,851 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Construction Partners by 19.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 967,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,214,000 after purchasing an additional 156,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $3,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Construction Partners from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $161.00 to $150.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Construction Partners

Construction Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $103.35 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.22 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.23. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.90%.The company had revenue of $769.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $678.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc NASDAQ: ROAD is a specialty contractor and infrastructure solutions provider focused on road building, paving, site development and aggregate production. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of civil construction services, including roadway paving and milling, site grading and preparation, stormwater and utility installation, and full-scale asphalt plant operations. By integrating materials production with contracting capabilities, the firm aims to streamline project delivery and maintain quality control across its contracting and materials businesses.

At the heart of Construction Partners' operations are its network of asphalt plants, quarries and aggregate production facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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