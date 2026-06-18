Consulta Ltd Takes $175.36 Million Position in Visa Inc. $V

Consulta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $175,355,000. Visa accounts for 8.6% of Consulta Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,877,738,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in Visa by 867.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,213,610 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,880,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364,762 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in Visa by 12,497.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 3,378,039 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,184,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,508,089 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,282,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,463 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,396,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,289 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $330.42 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $320.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.26. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.89 and a 52 week high of $359.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $592.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial set a $371.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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