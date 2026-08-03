Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. $CTNM Position Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM - Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,734,836 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 285,857 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 7.31% of Contineum Therapeutics worth $35,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,794 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Contineum Therapeutics by 500.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,236 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Contineum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Contineum Therapeutics stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $579.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Contineum Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Contineum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Contineum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTNM

Contineum Therapeutics Profile

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). The company also develops PIPE-307, a novel, small molecule selective inhibitor of the muscarinic type 1 M1 receptor to treat depression and relapse remitting MS; and CTX-343, a peripherally-restricted LPA1R antagonist.

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