Contour Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 431,164 Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 431,164 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $28,961,000. Fiserv comprises 0.7% of Contour Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Fiserv as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $55,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Fiserv

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiserv announced insider buying after the CEO exit, which investors may view as a vote of confidence from management and a sign that some insiders believe the stock is undervalued. Article Title

Fiserv announced insider buying after the CEO exit, which investors may view as a vote of confidence from management and a sign that some insiders believe the stock is undervalued. Positive Sentiment: Michael Burry reportedly bought the dip in Fiserv, reinforcing the idea that some investors see the post-exit selloff as overdone. Article Title

Michael Burry reportedly bought the dip in Fiserv, reinforcing the idea that some investors see the post-exit selloff as overdone. Positive Sentiment: The company launched cash tender offers for outstanding senior notes and a separate €1 billion notes offering, which can be seen as a proactive effort to refinance debt, reduce interest costs, and improve balance-sheet flexibility. Article Title

The company launched cash tender offers for outstanding senior notes and a separate €1 billion notes offering, which can be seen as a proactive effort to refinance debt, reduce interest costs, and improve balance-sheet flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: UBS initiated/maintained a Hold view, and Goldman Sachs also kept a Hold rating with a $70 target, suggesting analysts see value but are not yet calling for a strong rerating. Article Title Article Title

UBS initiated/maintained a Hold view, and Goldman Sachs also kept a Hold rating with a $70 target, suggesting analysts see value but are not yet calling for a strong rerating. Negative Sentiment: The sharp selloff after CEO Mike Lyons’ exit has kept pressure on the stock, with investors worried about leadership stability and the potential for a longer transition period. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Fiserv from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Fiserv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Fiserv from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $78.00 target price on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $82.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of FISV stock opened at $48.77 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $177.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

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