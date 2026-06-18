Contour Asset Management LLC Has $222.43 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z - Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,260,474 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 747,808 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for about 5.2% of Contour Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Zillow Group worth $222,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,895.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,362 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,992,000 after buying an additional 121,929 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,078 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $115,117.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,630.40. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,364 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $125,241.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 65,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,429,071.35. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 42,910 shares of company stock worth $1,605,732 over the last 90 days. 25.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Z stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.97. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $93.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $705.10 million. Zillow Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 1.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on Z shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Zillow Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zillow Group

Key Headlines Impacting Zillow Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Zillow Group this week:

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company's platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company's automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

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