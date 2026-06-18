Contour Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,666,891 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,088,299 shares during the quarter. Block makes up 7.1% of Contour Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Block worth $303,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Block by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the technology company's stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company's stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company's stock.

Block Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE XYZ opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.56. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.21 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.56.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XYZ shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Block from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Block from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Block to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYZ

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 30,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,318,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 500,816 shares in the company, valued at $37,561,200. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 1,316 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $90,198.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 479,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,876,033.48. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,680 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,321. Company insiders own 11.37% of the company's stock.

Block Company Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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