Contour Asset Management LLC Invests $75.87 Million in Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,916,884 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $75,870,000. Lyft comprises approximately 1.8% of Contour Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC owned 0.98% of Lyft as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,174 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 39.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 410.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,217 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In other news, Director Jill Beggs sold 2,093 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $28,799.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at $414,065.92. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 11,491 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $172,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 853,731 shares in the company, valued at $12,805,965. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,196 shares of company stock valued at $992,371. Insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lyft

Here are the key news stories impacting Lyft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Lyft to buy from neutral and set a $22 price target , implying meaningful upside from recent levels and signaling improved analyst confidence in the stock.

Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Lyft to from neutral and set a , implying meaningful upside from recent levels and signaling improved analyst confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Lyft also drew favorable coverage after a market recap said it was among the stronger-performing gig-economy names in the latest earnings season, reinforcing a more constructive view on the company’s operating trend.

Lyft also drew favorable coverage after a market recap said it was among the stronger-performing gig-economy names in the latest earnings season, reinforcing a more constructive view on the company’s operating trend. Neutral Sentiment: Lyft unveiled its “rider graph,” a new data tool aimed at improving ad targeting efficiency. This could support longer-term monetization, but it is not a clear near-term catalyst.

Lyft unveiled its “rider graph,” a new data tool aimed at improving ad targeting efficiency. This could support longer-term monetization, but it is not a clear near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Consumer Reports and multiple media outlets said Lyft and Uber can charge materially different prices for the same ride, raising fairness concerns and increasing the risk of regulatory scrutiny or customer backlash.

Consumer Reports and multiple media outlets said Lyft and Uber can charge materially different prices for the same ride, raising fairness concerns and increasing the risk of regulatory scrutiny or customer backlash. Negative Sentiment: A separate investigation accused Lyft of using AI-driven pricing tactics and “fake discounts,” which could hurt brand perception and add pressure around transparency in fare setting.

A separate investigation accused Lyft of using AI-driven pricing tactics and “fake discounts,” which could hurt brand perception and add pressure around transparency in fare setting. Negative Sentiment: Lyft CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. While routine, insider selling can still be viewed cautiously by investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYFT. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Lyft from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research raised Lyft from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lyft from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lyft

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.82. The firm's 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 43.82%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc NASDAQ: LYFT operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft's platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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