Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $778,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Bank raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,228.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $1,213.56 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $1,255.00. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $803.70 and a 200-day moving average of $520.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 60.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron said customers have committed to about $22 billion in memory-chip purchases and signed long-term strategic agreements, improving visibility and reducing concerns about the usual boom-bust cycle.

Micron said customers have committed to about $22 billion in memory-chip purchases and signed long-term strategic agreements, improving visibility and reducing concerns about the usual boom-bust cycle. Positive Sentiment: Analysts across Wall Street raised price targets and reiterated bullish ratings, citing strong HBM and DRAM demand, tight supply, and better-than-expected margin expansion.

Analysts across Wall Street raised price targets and reiterated bullish ratings, citing strong HBM and DRAM demand, tight supply, and better-than-expected margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: The earnings report sparked a broader rally in semiconductor stocks globally, helping sentiment across the AI and memory space.

The earnings report sparked a broader rally in semiconductor stocks globally, helping sentiment across the AI and memory space. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s results also reignited the argument that AI infrastructure spending is creating a multi-year shortage in memory, which could support pricing power and earnings growth.

Micron’s results also reignited the argument that AI infrastructure spending is creating a multi-year shortage in memory, which could support pricing power and earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Micron declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, which is a routine capital-return update and not a major driver of the stock move.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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