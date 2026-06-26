Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,966,000 after acquiring an additional 303,154 shares in the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $579.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $440.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $532.57 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $439.94 and its 200-day moving average is $294.52. The stock has a market cap of $868.41 billion, a PE ratio of 174.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.50 and a twelve month high of $562.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here