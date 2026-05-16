Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 17,570 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,982 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 17,570 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC's holdings in General Motors were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in General Motors by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $74.93 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.29. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GM. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $94.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GM

Key General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for GM, signaling improved earnings expectations and supporting the case that the stock may be undervalued relative to longer-term profit potential. GM earnings estimate update

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for GM, signaling improved earnings expectations and supporting the case that the stock may be undervalued relative to longer-term profit potential. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have highlighted GM as a “strong growth stock,” suggesting the company still has supporters based on its valuation, growth profile, and turnaround opportunities. Zacks GM growth stock article

Analysts have highlighted GM as a “strong growth stock,” suggesting the company still has supporters based on its valuation, growth profile, and turnaround opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: GM is reportedly pausing construction on a Samsung SDI battery plant, which may reflect a slower or more cautious EV investment cadence rather than a clear positive or negative catalyst. GM battery plant pause article

GM is reportedly pausing construction on a Samsung SDI battery plant, which may reflect a slower or more cautious EV investment cadence rather than a clear positive or negative catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: GM’s move to cut certain Silverado medium-duty and diesel truck programs may improve capital discipline, but it also points to product rationalization and possible near-term volume pressure. GM Silverado changes article

GM’s move to cut certain Silverado medium-duty and diesel truck programs may improve capital discipline, but it also points to product rationalization and possible near-term volume pressure. Negative Sentiment: GM recently paid a record privacy-law penalty and faces a separate lawsuit over recalled 10-speed automatic transmissions, both of which add legal and reputational overhang. GM privacy penalty article GM transmission lawsuit article

GM recently paid a record privacy-law penalty and faces a separate lawsuit over recalled 10-speed automatic transmissions, both of which add legal and reputational overhang. Negative Sentiment: News that GM and peers have cut more than 20,000 U.S. salaried jobs underscores industry restructuring pressures and the challenge of balancing cost cuts with future growth investments. Detroit automakers job cuts article

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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