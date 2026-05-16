Convergence Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 142.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,438 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,893 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,180,117 shares of the company's stock worth $3,402,265,000 after acquiring an additional 536,265 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,068,544 shares of the company's stock worth $900,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,920 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 3,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,761,397 shares of the company's stock worth $316,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,734,447 shares of the company's stock worth $223,112,000 after acquiring an additional 253,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,921,977 shares of the company's stock worth $174,559,000 after acquiring an additional 118,699 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Archer Daniels Midland Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE ADM opened at $80.38 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $83.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Archer Daniels Midland's payout ratio is 93.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $74.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADM

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $3,424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 300,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,552,354.56. The trade was a 14.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $1,676,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 123,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,290,702.72. The trade was a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,106 shares of company stock valued at $7,539,602. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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