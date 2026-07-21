Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $9.42 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,837 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 80,825 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.5% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $9,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.8%

T stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $152.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.25 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on T

AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

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